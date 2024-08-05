Home page politics

From: Paul Luka Schneider

The Republican ranks around US presidential candidate Donald Trump are thinning. Former confidants are giving Trump the cold shoulder – for his opponent.

Washington, DC – The US presidential election campaign continues to gain momentum. The rudder seems to be turning more and more in the direction of the Democratic candidate and current Vice President of the incumbent Joe Biden, Kamala Harrisbecause she and her fellow campaigners obviously manage to capture the voices of Republicans to get it behind you.

On Sunday (August 4), Harris’ campaign team launched the “Republicans for Harris” campaign and posted a statement on X with the names of 28 (former) Republicans who “endorse the chaos, division and violence of Donald Trump and his agenda”.

Former White House press secretary attacks Donald Trump – a “tyrant”

A prominent face among them: Stephanie Grisham. She was press secretary during Trump’s first term as US president until she quit the job. “I may not agree with Harris on everything, but I know that she will fight for our freedom, protect our democracy and represent America with honor and dignity on the world stage,” Grisham is told by the US press agency Associated Press quoted.

She further reiterated: “I encourage other Trump administration officials who have seen the tyrant we worked for in office to speak out and stand with Kamala Harris this November to uphold the integrity of the White House and secure democracy in our country.”

Some well-known personalities from Republican circles are already doing this. These include Olivia Troye, advisor to Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence, former Republican governors Bill Weld (Massachusetts) and Christine Todd Whitman (New Jersey), former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel and former Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood.

The latter two were cabinet members of former Democratic President Barack Obama. The Daily Beast suspects that Obama is helping Harris to make contact with anti-Trump Republicans.

Another interesting Harris supporter is Adam Kinzinger. He was one of two Republicans on the House investigative committee that investigated the attack on the Capitol and revealed Trump’s misdeeds.

Pro Kamala Harris: Former Trump confidants go on campaign tour for Democrat

“Trump’s extremism is toxic to the millions of Republicans who no longer believe that Donald Trump’s party represents their values ​​and will vote against him again in November,” said Harris’ national director of Republican public relations, Austin Weatherford. The pro-Harris campaign, with appearances by participating Republicans, has been running since Monday (August 5) with events in key swing states such as Arizona, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

Weatherford assured that they would “show up every day and take the time to win the votes of Republicans who believe in putting country above party,” adding: “And who know that every American deserves a president who will protect their freedoms and a commander in chief who will put the interests of the American people above his own.”

Meanwhile, the question of which vice-candidate Kamala Harris will enter the US election campaign with is still unanswered. A Republican recently revealed which possible Harris vice-president Trump’s party is afraid of. (pls)