Erast Mataev, a former adviser to the ex-deputy mayor of Moscow Leonid Pechatnikov, caused an accident in the capital. Reported by Telegram-channel 112.

Mataev in a Bentley drove into a truck on the Kiev highway. The former adviser to the vice mayor was taken to hospital with various injuries, the truck driver was not injured.

In the summer of 2016, a conflict occurred between pedestrians and Mataev, who was driving a BMW on the pedestrian part, on the Old Arbat. An eyewitness of the incident was filming the offender on the phone, which caused Mataev to jump out of the car, beat the girl, snatched the phone from her hands and smashed it.

Leonid Pechatnikov, commenting on the incident, said that he was ashamed of his former adviser. He stressed that Mataev had never been an official of the mayor’s office.

