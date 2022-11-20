The large-scale losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in manpower and equipment indicate that they are not winning and are “barely on their feet,” said Colonel Douglas McGregor, a former adviser to the US Secretary of Defense.

“Since February 24, we have been hearing from Western leaders “Ukraine will win, win!” Yep, look at the map! They don’t win. They lost more than 100 thousand killed and 100 thousand wounded. A huge amount of equipment was lost, destroyed, stolen. Yes, they barely stand on their feet. They have nothing to offer. They are waiting for the final crushing blow that will destroy them. <...> This is some kind of madness, ”he said on November 17 to the YouTube channel gray zone.

McGregor added that very few understand, like U.S. Army General Mark Milley, that Russia “cannot be intimidated into submission.” This is what Milli is guided by, calling for peace, in contrast to the representatives of the authorities of the Western countries, who continue to shout out warlike exclamations, which many in the world are already rather tired of.

On November 10, McGregor said that US national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed to create the appearance of Kyiv’s desire to enter into peace talks with Russia.

On November 8, Zelensky named the conditions for the start of negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow. According to him, Russia should “restore the territorial integrity of Ukraine”, compensate for losses, punish “war criminals” and give guarantees that “this will not happen again.”

Prior to that, on November 5, The Washington Post reported that the administration of US President Joe Biden urges Zelensky to demonstrate readiness for negotiations with the Russian Federation. Political scientist Dmitry Solonnikov, in an interview with Izvestia, said that by these actions, Washington seeks to stop attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, and then strengthen Kyiv and strike at Russia with renewed vigor.

On October 31, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that in order to achieve a result, it is necessary to sit down at the negotiating table. He noted that it is the Ukrainian authorities who do not have the desire to speak.

On October 4, Zelensky enforced the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine on the impossibility of holding negotiations with Putin.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect the Donbass, against which Kyiv has been conducting military operations since 2014.

