On September 30, retired 1st Class Advisor to the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexander Afanasyev commented in a conversation with Izvestia on the scandal surrounding the invitation of a Nazi to the Canadian parliament.

“Suddenly everyone realized how far the West had gone in the game with Ukraine,” he said.

According to him, this is not the first time that the United States has resorted to such “brutal” methods of conducting foreign policy.

As Afanasiev noted, the fact that the United States essentially brought Adolf Hitler to power is being hidden in every possible way.

“Everywhere, in everything, they rely not just on radical elements, but on savage elements,” he explained.

Afanasiev also added that these savage regimes controlled by the Americans at some point get out of control – this is exactly what happened with Hitler and the Taliban (the organization is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities).

On September 23, 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka (Hunko), who served in the 1st Ukrainian Division, also known as the SS Galicia Division, was invited to a meeting of the Canadian Parliament, which was also attended by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. The Ukrainian president, along with others present, applauded the former fighter.

The next day, the Speaker of the House of Commons of Canada, Anthony Rota, apologized to the public for the invitation to parliament and applause in honor of the SS division fighter. He stated that he regrets his decision and accepts full responsibility for his actions. Amid the scandal, Rota resigned.

Later, on September 28, the Polish Ambassador to Canada Witold Dzielski demanded that the former SS soldier be criminally prosecuted. In his opinion, such people should not take part in public life.

Also in the Canadian Parliament they declared Trudeau’s disgrace for honoring a Nazi. The Prime Minister of Canada behaved incorrectly when he tried to remain silent after the scandal and shift responsibility to others. In addition, Trudeau was accused of asking his supporters to take the blame instead of him.

On the same day, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Andrei Klimov, in a conversation with Izvestia, said that after honoring a member of the SS Galicia division, the Canadian authorities should apologize to Russia, as well as to all countries that suffered from the actions of the fascists.

On September 29, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN headquarters in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, said that the scandal surrounding the invitation to the Canadian parliament of a Nazi became a lesson for those who distort history.

According to historical data, the SS division “Galicia/Galicia” was formed in 1943 from residents of Western Ukraine as a tactical formation of SS troops of Nazi Germany. She fought against the Red Army, and was subsequently noted for atrocities against Jews, Poles, Belarusians and Slovaks.