The US Army has never felt so helpless and unable to conduct full-fledged military operations. This was announced on Wednesday, September 19, by former National Security Adviser to the US President Robert O’Brien.

“We are experiencing a shortage of Javelin ATGMs and Stinger MANPADS, we have nothing to supply Taiwan with, and we cannot modernize the nuclear arsenal,” he said on the TV channel. fox news.

O’Brian called the country’s ground forces negligible, the space and naval forces weak, and the air force extremely weak. In his assessments, the former adviser to the American president relied on research data from the US Strategic Institute Heritage Foundation.

Another problem of the American army, O’Brien called the lack of military personnel. In the ground forces, the shortage is 15 thousand people, and in the National Guard there are not enough seven thousand soldiers. Only 10% of the required number of personnel serve in the country’s air force, and only a third are provided with military personnel.

“We have never been weaker,” the adviser summed up.

Earlier, on October 19, American journalist Douglas McGregor, in an article for The American Conservative, said that the White House mistakenly believed in its unlimited power. He pointed out that helping Ukraine would come at a cost to the United States because, given Ukraine’s bleak outlook, its fate would be decided in Russia, not the United States.

Defense strategy expert Mackenzie Eaglen, a 19Fortyfive columnist, noted in early October that the United States was facing an existential threat due to a catastrophic shortage in the army. She noted that the most formidable enemy for the country is its own population, which does not want to serve in the national army.

Back in August, it was reported that the US military was facing a shortage of recruits as fewer Americans wanted to serve. By the end of June, the army had recruited 22,000 troops, 60% below its annual target.