Ukraine may be defeated in a special military operation led by Russia. On Saturday, January 21, this opinion was expressed by the former adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Oleksiy Arestovich in an interview on his YouTube channel.

Arestovich recalled the statement of Polish President Andrzej Duda that the near future could be decisive in the conflict in Ukraine.

“I am already an unofficial person, I can say what I want,” the politician emphasized.

According to him, since January 14, the politician began to doubt the victory of Kyiv.

The ex-adviser to the head of the office of the Ukrainian president added that in the course of his work he had access to various information, on the basis of which he can assert that the situation in Ukraine is actually now being led by other countries.

“Before you giggle at the bad Russians and rejoice that we are invincible, I remind you: we are invincible as long as we are what? Until we started fighting each other. When we started to squabble with each other, we are very victorious, victorious in the shortest possible time, and unexpectedly for ourselves,” he added.

Earlier, on January 14, Minister of Energy of Ukraine German Galushchenko announced damage to the country’s energy infrastructure facilities in several regions. It was about Kharkov, Lvov, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporozhye, Vinnitsa and Kyiv regions.

On the same day, Arestovich said that a rocket that landed on a nine-story residential building in the city of Dnepr (until 2016 was called Dnepropetrovsk) was shot down by the Ukrainian air defense system.

Later, on January 17, he announced that he had written a letter of resignation. Thus, according to him, he decided to demonstrate “an example of civilized behavior.”

On the same day, the press secretary of the Ukrainian president, Sergei Nikiforov, announced that the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had accepted the resignation of Oleksiy Arestovich from the post of adviser.

As Alexei Zudin, a political scientist and senior lecturer at MGIMO, the Russian Foreign Ministry, also noted in an interview with Izvestia on January 17, Alexei Arestovich’s announcement of his resignation is a political maneuver designed to check whether he has support.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

