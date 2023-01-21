The United States intervened in the conflict in Ukraine, starting to supply it with various weapons in order to deceive Russia, but they miscalculated. This opinion was expressed on January 18 by former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, retired colonel of the US Army Douglas McGregor.

“Washington liked the idea that the Russians were allegedly weak and incompetent so much that they decided to intervene (in the conflict in Ukraine. – Ed.), And since then they have continued to increase their presence,” he said in an interview with the Judging Freedom YouTube channel.

He pointed out that Washington’s reasoning about the Russian army turned out to be far from the truth. As a result, Ukrainian troops have exhausted all their capabilities. Russia, meanwhile, has peaked, McGregor said.

In his opinion, Western arms supplies are unlikely to change the outcome of the conflict.

On January 16, the former commander of the ground forces of Poland, Waldemar Skrzypczak, recognized the inevitable victory of Russia in the conflict in Ukraine and, against this background, called for the mobilization of Ukrainian refugees. He noted that even 100 tanks supplied by the West to Kyiv will not be able to change the situation, since the Russian troops have a multiple advantage over the Ukrainian army.

On January 6, retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter said that Kyiv could begin to suffer defeat before the West supplies it with new weapons. He explained this by the complicated and long process of transferring Western weapons to Kyiv.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.