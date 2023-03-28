The policy of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is reminiscent of the events of the novel “1984” by writer George Orwell, Oleg Soskin, former adviser to former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma, said on March 28 on his YouTube channel.

“We see absolute censorship, like in Orwell’s 1984,” Soskin said.

He noted that Ukraine, due to Zelensky’s policy, is moving towards dictatorship and, according to the expert, positive changes should not be expected.

The objective reality is far from the statements and promises of the Ukrainian president, Soskin stressed.

He also added that the demographic problem has worsened in the country and the authorities hide the real population.

Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov on March 17 pointed out that the conflict in Ukraine is deadly for her, not only because people are dying, but also the country’s industry is being destroyed.

In January, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that neither Ukraine nor the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky would survive a single day without NATO weapons and Western money.