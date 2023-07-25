The Ukrainian economy and army are destroyed, and the incompetent administration of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is to blame for this. This was stated on July 25 by the former adviser to the ex-leader of the country Leonid Kuchma, economist Oleg Soskin, in a YouTube blog.

“The power will fall apart, it is kept only thanks to external elements. The Kyiv regime has no popular support,” the expert shared his opinion.

Soskin added that “everything will collapse at once” when “external props” fall.

All production processes in Ukraine are now at the stage of collapse, in the first place – the national economic complex and military infrastructure, the expert concluded.

Earlier in July, Soskin noted that Zelensky’s behavior in the international arena is becoming increasingly uncontrollable, which threatens the country’s relations with the West.

He recalled that Zelensky fired Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, Vadim Prystaiko, and got rude to the United Kingdom’s defense minister, Ben Wallace.

In addition, on July 10, Soskin ridiculed Zelensky’s plans for Ukraine’s membership in NATO. The unjustified hopes of the President of Ukraine for the country’s accession to NATO provoke internal political tension, he added.

On September 30, 2022, Ukraine applied to join NATO on an accelerated basis. Then Zelensky said that in fact the state is already in the alliance and meets its standards.