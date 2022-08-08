Ex-adviser Borrell Tocci admitted that Kyiv will make concessions to Russia at the request of the EU

Former adviser to European Commissioner for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell Natalie Tocci admitted that Kyiv could make concessions to Russia at the request of the European Union. She wrote about it in a magazine article. foreign affairs.

According to Tocci, the possible completion of the active phase of hostilities could cause a split among European countries over support for Ukraine. “The main threat to the European coalition may not be the lack of progress in stopping the escalation, as it has been so far, but a comparative calm in the conflict,” she explained. The ex-adviser suggested that this situation would allow Moscow “to lure some of the EU countries to its side on the issue of forcing Kyiv to make concessions.”

Tocci added that she believes such a scenario is the most likely if the energy crisis in Europe worsens.

Earlier, British historian and professor at Harvard University Neil Ferguson said that due to a mistake made by the US authorities, Ukraine could face serious problems this fall. He believes that the longer the conflict drags on, the more reluctant Western countries will be to support Kyiv.