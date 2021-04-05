A.When Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced his withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention of the Council of Europe for the Protection of Women against Violence two weeks ago, he kicked off a stone that got more rolling than just the discussion of Turkey’s role the woman holds in her society and with her relationship to Europe. Parliament speaker Mustafa Sentop said Erdogan could also withdraw from the Montreux Convention and the European Convention on Human Rights.

When Sentop specified that it was not intended, but possible at any time, the china was already smashed and the discussion had picked up speed. 126 retired ambassadors were the first to speak out in an open letter against no longer adhering to the 1936 Montreux Convention.

This had given Turkey back full sovereignty over the straits of the Bosporus and the Dardanelles, and it guarantees free shipping through them. The Convention and the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne, which defined the borders of the new republic, are considered to be the founding documents of the Republic of Turkey.

Open letter from 103 retired admirals

Just as Erdogan violates the spirit of Lausanne, AKP leaders have repeatedly questioned the Montreux Convention. They come up against the fact that the passage of the ship through the straits does not incur any fees. They are hoping for this from the planned megaproject “Istanbul Canal”, a waterway parallel to the Bosporus, which many would also earn well from building. However, Turkey could not force anyone not to use the toll-free Bosporus, but to switch to the toll channel.

The debate on the Montreux Convention came to a head on Sunday. The Turkish leadership did not respond to the letter from the retired ambassadors. However, she reacted with unexpected sharpness to an open letter from 103 retired admirals that they leaked to the secular and nationalist media network Veryansin. It said the signatories were concerned about the discussion about the possibility of withdrawing from the Montreux Convention. As the “greatest single diplomatic victory, this supplemented the Treaty of Lausanne”.