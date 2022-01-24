New Tales intends to adapt to the release rate of video games to strengthen international distribution.

If you’ve been keeping up with Activision Blizzard’s movements over the past few years, you probably remember the closure of its offices in Versailles, France. Behind this, Koch Media was positioned as the developer’s official distributor in Europe, but former Activision Blizzard employees have not stood idly by. In this way, they have announced the birth of NewTales, a new publisher with which they want to distribute titles in an international.

As anticipated VGC, New Tales is made up of several former members of Activision Blizzard who wish to offer their services to other video game developers through a “fair association“. According to its CEO, Cédric Maréchal, “The video game has rarely seen a more exciting moment, fueled by tons of innovation and creativity. However, the frequency of new releases continues to increase rapidly, reinforcing the need for a good international distribution“.

But the plans for New Tales do not end here, since it has also carefully focused on the field of video games development: “We are also building our in-house production capabilities to develop our own games and IP. We’re excited to join forces with people who share our values ​​and passion!”

Of course, the new distributor has clear objectives. At the same time, Activision Blizzard is going through a time of uncertainty, since the purchase of the company by Microsoft could encounter legal obstacles along the way. In addition, the company continues to drag problems that stood out during the past year, something that has reached the point that some employees have formed a video game union.

