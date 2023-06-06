The Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia for the Kherson region, based on the materials of the Federal Security Service of Russia for the Kherson region, initiated a criminal case against the former acting Minister of Health of the Kherson region, the defendant was detained. This was stated on June 6 in a message in the department’s Telegram channel.

The man is accused of misappropriation of funds entrusted to him on an especially large scale (part 4 of article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).

According to the investigation, from September 1, 2022 to April 14, 2023, an official, using his official position, stole money belonging to the Ministry of Health of the Kherson region. The amount exceeded more than 26.5 million rubles. The money was intended to pay salaries to employees of the Kherson City Clinical Hospital.

“As a result of investigations and operational measures jointly carried out by the employees of the regional investigation department and the Federal Security Service of Russia for the Kherson region, the defendant was detained,” the Investigative Committee emphasized.

The defendant has been arrested and the investigation continues.

In the fall of 2022, Izvestia reported that almost one and a half billion rubles could have been stolen during the arrangement of the military camp of the University of Radio Electronics in the city of Cherepovets, Vologda Region, a branch of the Military Academy of the Ministry of Defense.

In 2013-2017, the state allocated 5.5 billion rubles for the construction of a hostel, a library and a tea room for cadets, but almost a third of this amount was spent “for the wrong purposes.”