Former AC Milan coach Sinisa Mihajlovic dies of leukemia at 53

Former AC Milan coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has died at the age of 53. This is reported sky sport.

Since 2019, the specialist has been fighting leukemia. At Milan and Fiorentina, which the coach also managed, expressed condolences to the michael family.

During his treatment, Mihailović continued to manage Fiorentina. He underwent three courses of chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant. In March 2022, he announced that the disease had returned and he needed to undergo a new course of therapy.

As a player, Mihajlovic twice became the champion of Yugoslavia as part of Crvena Zvezda, and also won the European Champions Cup. With the Italian “Lazio” he became the champion of Italy, two-time winner of the Cup of the country and the winner of the Cup Winners’ Cup. Mihajlovic holds the Serie A record for goals scored from free kicks.

Mihajlovic has led AC Milan, Fiorentina, Catania and Bologna, and was also part of the coaching staff of Roberto Mancini at Inter.