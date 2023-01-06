The comparisons continue at Lazio. After that wanted by Sarri yesterday, as reported The messenger today it was the president’s turn lot . The patron showed up surprisingly in the sports center of Formello and kept the team reporting in the locker room. This explains the reason why the afternoon session started again today with another hour of delay as happened yesterday afternoon. The patron did not like the attitude of this beginning of 2023 and was keen to underline it to all the players, with Sarri still very nervous despite the post confrontation Lecce .

Due intervention by the patron, after which the team took the field. Long session before Christmas as always with tactics playing the leading role. Bull, athletic activation, speed and then plenty of practice with two opposing 4-3-3. Compared to yesterday, the good news is that Sarri was able to have Felipe Anderson available again. The Brazilian had stopped due to a blow to the back received in Lecce, but today he’s already back and is aiming for a place from 1′ againstEmpoli. You will hardly see it though Gila, still out for pain in his right foot due to a contusion. Instead, all the others will be called to a reaction as also underlined by Lotito after Sarri. It has been revised Fares for differentiated work, while since the Spring it has been aggregated Heal Fernandes. Still he didn’t play the final match, but simply for management. The finishing up will take place tomorrow afternoon, but not the coach’s press conference.