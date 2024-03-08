with podcastPVV, VVD, NSC and BBB are heading for an extra-parliamentary experiment, but there is no white smoke yet. In Hilversum, the four party leaders will meet again on Monday for the first time since Omtzigt's abrupt departure last month.

When the party leaders meet again next week at the De Zwaluwenberg estate in Hilversum, not much has actually changed since mid-January. At that time, the negotiators of the PVV, VVD, NSC and BBB also met informally on the estate and were faced with the same issue as now: do they trust each other enough, can they work together, and if so, how? The four parties (with together 88 of the 150 House of Representatives seats) seem to be condemned to each other.

Informant Kim Putters hopes to make decisions during the two-day event 'in complete peace and confidentiality', he said during a short press moment on Friday afternoon: “We really have to bring all the conversations together now, I want to draw conclusions on Monday and Tuesday.” The press is not welcome in Hilversum, the seconds are not coming either.

Experiment

However, the four are now working on an experimental coalition variant, for example in the form of an extra-parliamentary cabinet. According to that model, the factions in the House of Representatives are looser from the cabinet (possibly with specialist ministers) and there is likely to be a broad agreement on themes such as the rule of law, finance and foreign policy.

Even NSC would be prepared to supply ministers to a broad extra-parliamentary cabinet, provided there is In addition to the four parties now forming, other political blood groups also participate. Party leaders Omtzigt and second Eddy van Hijum previously suggested that they were open to this. NSC would like to see CDA and SGP, for example, also supply ministers, but the CDA refuses that, the SGP also sees little point in it.

When the NOS stated firmly on Thursday that the NSC is prepared to supply ministers, this was formally rectified in a strikingly harsh manner via the informant's spokesperson: whoa, whoa, we are really not there yet, was the message on X, formerly Twitter . “That says how sensitive it is,” reports a negotiator.

Informant Putters now has to start cooking 'soup' from his conversations over the past few weeks. “This is the first time since the break last month that the four of us are meeting,” says one of the negotiators. Putters himself knows: it must be clear in Hilversum whether the four will continue together, and how. “I have been working on the puzzle for three weeks, I hope I can show results before March 14.”

In front of the cameras, VVD leader Dilan Yesilgöz repeated on Friday that she is 'very hopeful' and that a new cabinet before the summer 'should be able to succeed': “We have to be able to fix this together, with the four parties. The voter is also entitled to that, to be honest.”

