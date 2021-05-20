Dubai (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, issued Council Resolution No. 9 of 2021 to form the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid College of Government Administration, headed by the Director General of the Human Resources Department of the Government of Dubai, and the membership of: The General Secretariat of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, and a representative of the Smart Dubai Department, in addition to Dr. Tayeb Amanullah Muhammad Kamali, Raja Muhammad Al Mazrouei, Dr. Yasar Farouk Jarrar, and the CEO of the College. Representatives of government agencies who are members of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid College of Government Administration are nominated by the officials of those authorities, provided that they have experience and competence in the field of the college’s work.

His Highness also issued Council Resolution No. 10 of 2021 to form the board of directors of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children Care, headed by Ahmed Darwish Al-Qamah Al-Muhairi, and the membership of each of: Dr. Mona Issa Al-Bahr, Vice President, Hessa Abdul-Rahman Tahlak, Muhammad Ali Rustum, Aisha Ahmed Al-Marri, and Khaled Yahya Al Hosani, Dr. Sultan Abdul Hamid Al Jamal, in addition to the General Director of the Foundation. The two decisions are effective from the date of their issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.