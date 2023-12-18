The Sharjah Private Education Authority completed the formation of the Council of Directors of Private Schools in the Emirate of Sharjah in its third session, during the meeting chaired by the Chairman of the Sharjah Private Education Authority and the President of the Sharjah Education Academy, Dr. Muhadithah Al Hashimi, and in the presence of private school directors in the Emirate of Sharjah. This meeting included a session Elections, during which voting was held to elect 50% of the members of the new council.

In its new formation, the Board of Directors of Private Schools included the Director of Al Zohour Private School, Asma Abu Sheikha, the Director of Our Private English High School (Girls), Asma Jilani, the Director of the Indian School in Sharjah, Dr. Pramod Mahajan, the Director of the Victoria International School in Khor Fakkan, James Stanley Stearns, and the Director of the West Green International School. Private James MacDonald, Director of Al Nour International Private School, Khadouj Ayoush, Director of Tarim American Private School, Dr. Raed Sobhi, and Director of Scientific Creativity International Private School, Samar Murad.

The formation of the council also included the director of the Pakistani Islamic Secondary School, Syed Najaf Ali Shah, the director of Al-Durrah International School, Dr. Simon Saad, the director of Manarat Al-Sharjah Private School, Tariq Ismail, the director of GEMS Westminster Private School, Valerie Thompson, the director of the American School of Creative Scientific Creativity, Majd Madi, and the director of private schools. Private – Yarmouk Wissam Ibrahim.

The Sharjah Private Education Authority formed the Council of Private School Directors as a step towards strengthening joint work between the authority and these schools, and sharing best practices and experiences with the aim of improving the educational and administrative work system in private schools in the emirate, and improving their academic outcomes.

The Sharjah Private Education Authority explained that the Council’s most prominent tasks are: training teaching and educational staff to improve their performance and professional competence, proposing innovative solutions to confront the most prominent educational and behavioral challenges facing schools, presenting and discussing successful educational experiences, and disseminating what is in line with the Sharjah Education Authority’s strategy. Special for the emirate's schools.