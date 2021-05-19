His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, issued a decree to form the Board of Trustees of the UAE Suqia Foundation, headed by the Managing Director and CEO of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, and a representative membership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, The Red Crescent Authority, the two universities of the United Arab Emirates and Khalifa for Science, Technology and Research, representatives of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, in addition to the CEO of the Foundation, for a period of three years, renewable. The decree stipulates that the representatives of the bodies that are members of the Board of Trustees nominate by their officials, provided that they hold positions not less than the rank of an executive director or the equivalent. The Foundation works in the research and development of solutions to the problem of global water scarcity.





