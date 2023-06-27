His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, issued a decision to form the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Appreciation Award for Community Service, headed by Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, and the membership of: Ahmed Mohammed Rafi as Vice President, Ahmed Hamdan bin Dalmuk, and Ali Khalfan Ahmed Al-Mansoori, Dr. Mansour Obaid bin Al-Sheikh Al-Mansouri, Mona Muhammad Abdullah Al-Amiri, and representatives of: the Community Development Authority in Dubai, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, in addition to the Secretary-General of the Award, provided that this decision is implemented from the date of its issuance, and published in the Official Gazette.

Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Appreciation Award for Community Service, and Ahmed Mohammed Rafi, Vice-Chairman.