His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, issued a decision to form the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government, headed by the Director General of the Human Resources Department of the Government of Dubai, and the membership of each representative of the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai And a representative of the Smart Dubai Department, in addition to Dr. Tayeb Amanullah Muhammad Kamali, Raja Muhammad Al Mazroui, and Dr. Yasar Farouk Jarrar, and the CEO of the college.

Representatives of government agencies who are members of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid College of Government Administration are nominated by the officials of those authorities, provided that they have experience and competence in the field of the college’s work.

His Highness also issued a decision to form the board of directors of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, headed by Ahmed Darwish Al-Qamah Al-Muhairi, with the membership of Dr. Mona Issa Al-Bahr as Vice President, Hessa Abdul-Rahman Tahlak, Muhammad Ali Rustum, Aisha Ahmed Al-Marry, Khaled Yahya Al Hosani, and Dr. Sultan Abdul Hamid Al-Jamal. In addition to the Director General of the Foundation.





