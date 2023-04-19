Formation of the Board | In the afternoon, Orpo commented on the progress of the government consultations

Based on the answers and the discussions next week, the coalition will decide which parties will advance to the actual government negotiations.

Government spy Petteri Orpo (cok) commented on the answers he received from the parliamentary groups in the afternoon and the progress of the investigations. He will hold a press conference at the parliament at 1 p.m.

The groups gave their answers to the government expert’s questions yesterday, and Orpo has since familiarized himself with them. There were hardly any surprises in the answers to the previous policies of the parties. The views of the basic Finns who have agreed to the basic bourgeois government and the Rkp, especially on immigration issues, seem to be far from each other.

The center positioned itself with the opposition and practically did not answer probing questions. It was also clear from the answers of the Left Alliance that the party can hardly fit into the same government as the coalition.