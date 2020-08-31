Lebanon’s ambassador to Germany is to form a cabinet and lead the country out of the crisis. It would be the second new government this year.

BEIRUT taz | The previous Lebanese ambassador to Germany, Mustapha Adib-Abdul-Wahed, is to become the new head of government in Lebanon. In parliamentary consultations on Monday, the majority of MPs voted for Adib, and President Michel Aoun entrusted him with the formation of a new cabinet.

The 48-year-old has been an ambassador in Berlin since 2013. He holds a doctorate in law and political science and was already chief adviser to the former Lebanese prime minister and two-time billionaire Najib Mikati.

It is the second government formation in Lebanon within a year. The current head of government, Hassan Diab, resigned a few days after the explosion of thousands of tons of ammonium nitrate in Beirut. Diab himself had only been in office since January; he succeeded billionaire Saad Hariri, who resigned in response to mass protests in October 2019.

Lebanon has been in an economic, financial and political crisis since October last year. Many Lebanese don’t trust their politicians and governments. They accuse them of belonging to a political class, despite having different parties, which has led the country to national bankruptcy through corruption and mismanagement.

Macron is expected again in Beirut

Diab had not managed to stop the decline in the value of the local currency and to reform the country. It failed because of internal disputes. The designated head of government, Adib, has to negotiate with the International Monetary Fund, among other things, about a rescue package of 10 billion US dollars and, in return, implement the economic reforms that have been delayed so far.

The international pressure on the Lebanese government to lead the country out of the crisis with reforms increased again after the disaster of the explosion. French President Emmanuel Macron took over the leadership role of the Western states, which promised aid for reconstruction. On a visit to Beirut after the explosion, he said the parties should unite and jointly launch reforms.

Adib was charged with forming a government on Monday a few hours before Macron wanted to travel to Lebanon again. “A present for Macron, he’ll love it,” said political scientist and analyst Karim Makdisi, commenting on the decision on Twitter.

A gift for Macron. Got to love it 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/ZnoXJrn7sc – Karim Makdisi (@KarimMakdisi) August 30, 2020

On social media, some Lebanese made fun of the name anagram: Diab-Adib. The fact that only a few letters are turned around is characteristic of Lebanon and its political elite.

After Adib’s appointment became known, the streets initially remained quiet. Before Diab’s resignation, thousands protested in Beirut calling for the resignation of all political leaders, including President Michel Aoun, Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Has anyone noticed that DIAB & ADIB are anagrams? 🙄 It’s like we’re getting the same deal, just mixing up the letters. # مصطفي_اديب – Ramzi Jreidini (@rjreidini) August 30, 2020

Representatives of various secular parties and groups last held a rally on Sunday. The civil society opposition, which has been demonstrating against the political leadership since October 2019, now wants to work out an alternative reform plan. High politicians had accused the activists of not formulating uniform demands. The opposition alliance now wants to propose a list of personalities who should form an independent transitional government.