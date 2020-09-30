A year and a half after the elections, Belgium got a new government. It comprises seven parties. The liberal Alexander De Croo becomes prime minister

AMSTERDAM taz | “Vivaldi” – this is what the new coalition is called in Belgium after 492 days of negotiations was sealed on Wednesday morning. With green, red, orange and blue, the colors of the parties involved are reminiscent of the four seasons – and thus of the composer’s work. The seven parties cover almost the entire political spectrum: Liberals, Social Democrats and Greens are each represented with two departments – the French-speaking and the Dutch-speaking. Then there are the Flemish Christian Democrats. The new government will be sworn in on Thursday.

“We have achieved what seemed impossible in our country for too long: the formation of a federal government,” commented future Prime Minister Alexander De Croo after a nightly marathon meeting and a final visit to King Philippe. Together with Paul Magnette, the chairman of the Francophone Parti Socialiste (PS), De Croo had been appointed by the King to form “formators” of the coalition exactly one week earlier. To around a year and a half of unsuccessful negotiations they were probably the last resort before new elections.

The 44-year-old De Croo has been vice premier since 2012 and was most recently finance minister. The liberal politician from Vilvoorde near Brussels is an industrial engineer and worked for a large management consultancy between 1999 and 2006. He succeeds the liberal Sophie Wilmès.

The provisional coalition agreement, which has yet to be adopted by the members of the parties involved, announces billions in investments in the health sector, digitization and security. There is also the prospect of a slight increase in pension payments such as the taxation of Internet giants and the nuclear phase-out in 2025, which has been postponed so far. Contrary to the PS plans, the increase in the retirement age of the previous center-right government under Charles Michels will not be reversed.

The program offers a foretaste of the balancing act that is becoming almost normal for the new government. There are significant differences between the parties and they are under pressure not to let the country’s structural political crisis escalate any further. De Croo, who is considered pragmatic and a former young entrepreneur with a digital start-up, could well hold the partners together as prime minister – even though the daily newspaper De Standaard remarked mockingly: “So far it is not clear what his legacy would be if he left politics.”

Headwind from Flanders

It is clear that his government will be faced with a dashing wind from the northern part of Flanders. And not only on the part of the right-wing extremist Vlaams Belang (VB), who protested against “Vivaldi” at the weekend. The Nieuw-Vlaamse Alliantie (N-VA), which was a coalition partner of the Liberals until 2018 and represents the bourgeois part of Flemish nationalism, will also lead a violent opposition. She will repeatedly point out the major shortcoming of the new government: even four Flemish parties involved are still together still smaller than the two nationalist ones.