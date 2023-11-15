The Colombian National Team is focused on Barranquilla finalizing details for what will be the difficult one match against Brazil, for date 5 of the South American qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup.

The national team wants to end the bad streak they have facing the canarinha, a team that has not expired for 8 yearshis last victory came on June 17, 2015, when they won 0-1 in the Copa América.​Furthermore, in the last five official matches, Colombia lost two and tied the remaining three.

Colombia National Team in Barranquilla.

For this reason, the Argentine coach Nestor Lorenzo He is carefully studying his rival and wants to bring joy to the country, which is seeking its first victory against Brazil.

The Argentine strategist, who seeks to defend his undefeated in 12 games without defeatcould make an important change in the playing scheme of the Colombian National Team.

Néstor Lorenzo and the Colombian National Team

Colombia, with a line of three defenses?

In the last few hours, it was leaked from within the Colombian National Team that the Argentine coach would be testing the 3-5-2 formationa great novelty for the team that has not played a single game with a line of three defenders in this qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Thus, Colombia would form with Camilo Vargas in goal; Yerry Mina, Dávinson Sánchez and Carlos Cuesta or John Lucumi in defense; Daniel Muñoz and Deiver Machado would play as wingers; Jefferson Lerma, Mateus Uribe and James Rodríguez would make up the midfield; and Rafael Santos Borré, and Luis Díaz would be in the attack.

The Colombian National Team carries out its training.

Although the lineup is not confirmed, Néstor Lorenzo is studying the tactics and scheme to face a decimated Brazil, which traveled to Barranquilla without several stars after the losses of Neymar, Casemiro, Danilo and Ederson Moraes.

The National Team, without changes in its game plan

Nor is it ruled out that the Argentine helmsman decide not to do big experiments against the Verdeamarela and go out onto the field with the 4-3-3 that he has been managing in the last few games.

If so, Colombia would form with Camilo Vargas in goal; Daniel Múñoz, Dávinson Sánchez, Carlos Cuesta or John Lucumi and Deiver Machado in defense; Kevin Castaño, Jefferson Lerma and Mateus Uribe in midfield; and James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz and Rafael Santos Borré on the attacking front.

The Colombian National Team training ahead of the knockout match.

Match schedule and TV

The Colombia National Team’s game against Brazil is scheduled for 7 pm this Thursday, November 16 at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla.

It is worth mentioning that Colombia is fifth in the standings with 6 points, after one win and three draws; while Brazil is third with 7 units, after two victories, a draw and a defeat.

