Highlights: Formation of Bihar State Religious Trust Board

The board was disbanded for 5 years

Board constituted after tough stance of Patna High Court

Government gave information about formation to the court by giving affidavit

Patna:

Bihar State Religious Trust Board has been formed. Notification of formation has been issued under section 8 (1) (4) of Bihar Hindu Religious Trusts Act 1950, which will come into force with immediate effect. On Monday, Additional Advocate General Anjani Kumar informed the bench of Chief Justice Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Rajiv Ranjan Prasad. The term of the board is 5 years. Former Law Secretary Akhilesh Kumar Jain has been made its chairman.

Patna High Court showed tough attitude

The state government has constituted a religious trust board following the order of the Patna High Court hearing a public interest litigation filed on the plight of Vishnupad temple in Gaya. The board had been disorganized for nearly 5 years. Information was given by the state government to constitute Bihar State Religious Trust Board fully. A supplementary affidavit was filed on Monday (January 4) in the High Court on behalf of the government. The bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Judge Rajiv Ranjan Prasad heard the petition of Gaurav Kumar Singh in the Physical Court which started on Monday.

Governor constituted

During the hearing, the court was told through affidavit that the Governor of Bihar constituted a ten-member State Religious Trust Committee using the powers conferred under Section 8 (1) (4) of the Bihar Hindu Religious Trusts Act, 1950 January. The government’s order to set up the board will come into force with immediate effect.

It is noteworthy that the Board of Trusts has been disbanded since last March 2016. All the Hindu religious trusts of the state, which are of public (public) nature, manage and look after all of them. This trust board of the state. The term of the Board constituted is 5 years. In the PIL of Gaurav Kumar Singh, the High Court had asked the government through a prior order why the Board was not formed? How long will it take?

These will be members in the board

Ten members have been nominated to the board. The Board of Trusts was disbanded from March 2016. After the intervention of the High Court, the state government has fully formed the Bihar State Religious Trust Board. Additional Advocate General Anjani Kumar told the court that the board constituted under the chairmanship of former Law Secretary Akhilesh Kumar Jain, Bihar Legislative Assembly Member Hari Bhushan Thakur Bachaul, Bihar Legislative Council Member Neeraj Kumar, Lalit Narayan Mithila University Sanskrit Department Head Dr. Kalika Dutt Jha, Badi Pattadevi Priests of Vijay Giri, Mahant Shukdev Das of Bagahi Math in Sitamarhi, Chandan Kumar Singh Devchaura of Gaya Vishnupad Temple, Dr. Ranveer Nandan, former member of Bihar Legislative Council, Ratnesh Sada, Member of Bihar Legislative Assembly and Ganpati Trivedi, Senior Advocate of Patna High Court is kept.