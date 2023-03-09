The Muslim Council of Elders and the Vatican’s Department of Interfaith Dialogue signed a joint memorandum of understanding to promote dialogue between religions and cultures.
The Council of Muslim Elders was represented by its Secretary General, Counselor Mohamed Abd al-Salam, while the department was represented by His Eminence Cardinal Miguel Angel Ayuso Jixo, Dean of the Department of Interreligious Dialogue in the Vatican.
The agreement provides for the formation of a permanent joint committee for Islamic-Christian dialogue between the Council of Muslim Elders and the Department of Interfaith Dialogue at the Vatican, to be chaired by both sides, and to hold annual meetings to coordinate joint efforts and initiatives to promote dialogue and coexistence among followers of different religions and cultures around the world.
Cardinal Ayuso expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the Council of Muslim Elders, headed by His Eminence, the Grand Imam Ahmed al-Tayyib, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, noting the historical relationship between His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence the Grand Imam. Which has become a source of inspiration for millions of religious people around the world.
Cardinal Ayusu added that the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding today, Thursday, will contribute to strengthening joint cooperation efforts and encourage more inspiring initiatives and projects to spread coexistence and human fraternity worldwide.
For his part, the Secretary-General of the Council of Muslim Elders, Counselor Mohamed Abdel Salam, affirmed that this agreement comes within the framework of strengthening the efforts of the Islamic-Christian dialogue, which is based on a long history of coexistence between Islam and Christianity and the principles stipulated in the Document of Human Fraternity for the sake of world peace and coexistence. Signed by His Eminence the Grand Imam Ahmed Al-Tayeb and His Holiness Pope Francis in Abu Dhabi in 2019, indicating that there are many existing projects in which the Council of Muslim Elders and the Catholic Church cooperate in order to promote dialogue and coexistence.
#Formation #permanent #committee #dialogue #Muslim #Wise #Men #Vatican
Leave a Reply