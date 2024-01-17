Kuwait (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday, Kuwait announced the formation of a new government that includes 13 ministers, headed by Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

This came according to an Amiri decree, according to what was reported by the official Kuwait News Agency, KUNA, about two weeks after the Emir of the country, Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, assigned Sheikh Muhammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah to form the first government during his reign.

The Kuwait News Agency reported that “the Emiri decree was issued on Wednesday to form a new ministry headed by Sheikh Muhammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and including 13 ministers.”

The Amiri decree included a reference to the appointment of Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah as Prime Minister on January 4, and his assignment to form a government that included 13 ministers.

According to the decree, Fahd Al-Sabah was appointed Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior, and Imad Al-Ateeqi was Minister of Oil, both of whom are Deputy Prime Minister.

Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Yahya assumed the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdul Rahman Al-Mutairi was appointed Minister of Information and Culture, Ahmed Al-Awadhi Minister of Health, Firas Al-Malik Al-Sabah Minister of Social Affairs, Anwar Al-Mudhaf Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs, and Salem Al-Hajraf Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy.