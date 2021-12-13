VIDEOThe longest cabinet formation ever will come to an end this week. The presentation will follow on Wednesday, the informants wrote to the House of Representatives.



Niels Klaassen, Hanneke Keultjes



Dec 13 2021











‘Our intention is to present the final report to you on Wednesday afternoon, December 15, with the coalition agreement included as an appendix’, informer Wouter Koolmees wrote to Chamber President Vera Bergkamp, ​​also on behalf of his fellow informant Johan Remkes. Today another full day of negotiations is planned, tomorrow the four factions will consider the coalition agreement.

This morning, negotiators from VVD, D66, CDA and ChristenUnie arrived at the Logement for the last substantive discussions. That will not be a quickie, by the way, dinner has already been ordered, the spokesman for the cabinet formation reported. ,,We are well on the way”, said informateur Wouter Koolmees. ,,So we hope that we can come out soon.” CU leader Gert-Jan Segers said on Friday: “We are approaching the end.”

That day the financial spokespersons of the political groups were still negotiating the last loose ends, even though there was not yet complete agreement on everything. However, the four parties have passed the point that the formation attempt can still fail.

Meanwhile, the contours of the Rutte IV cabinet are becoming increasingly clear, a number of plans have already leaked out. For example, the coalition is putting an end to the loan system and scrapping the childcare allowance. Road pricing will also be introduced, whereby motorists will pay per kilometer driven.

These plans of Rutte IV have already leaked out

– The loan system will disappear, from the 2024/2025 academic year there will be a new form of the basic grant

Childcare will be free for low incomes and considerably cheaper for people with higher incomes. The complicated childcare allowance will disappear

-Paying per kilometer replaces the general road tax. This road pricing is being prepared and regulated by law, but only introduced in the period after Rutte IV

-Primary school teachers will earn the same as their secondary school colleagues

– Defense receives about 3 billion euros every year

-Hugo de Jonge (CDA) will not remain Minister of Health, Ingrid van Engelshoven (D66) will not return at all in the new cabinet

Part of the new ‘elan’ that VVD leader Rutte promised will also have to be apparent from the staffing of his ministerial team. Not much is known about this yet. It is clear that Rutte himself wants to remain prime minister, but it is not yet known what D66 leader Sigrid Kaag will do or CDA member Wopke Hoekstra. Gert-Jan Segers will lead the Christian Union from the House of Representatives, that is clear.

Sigrid Kaag (D66) before the start of her conversation with informateurs Johan Remkes and Wouter Koolmees. © ANP



Also listen to our podcast Politics Nearby:



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Mark Rutte (VVD). © ANP



Sigrid Kaag (D66). © ANP



Watch our formation videos here: