They are making ‘progress’, party leaders have ‘good conversations’, but informateur Mariette Hamer already said in a letter to the House of Representatives earlier this week that she was not meeting her self-imposed deadline. The formation creeps on, but there are no indications that real negotiations are imminent.











There were duo conversations, one-on-ones, whole groups of party leaders sitting together, but the outcome was always unchanged: the formation is stuck. Today, on day 93 of the formation, VVD leader Mark Rutte, D66 leader Sigrid Kaag and GroenLinks leader Jesse Klaver joined. But did that yield anything?

VVD leader Mark Rutte avoided exact words after his conversation, but actually said that there was no breakthrough. “We discussed what conceivable solution there is to the question of which parties could take the next step, very carefully huh…”

hollow phrases

Furthermore, he repeated the usual empty phrases:

“I can’t say anything about the talks.”

“That will remain confidential.”

And: ,,I’m not the informant, so it’s not up to me to say anything.”

The VVD wants to join the CDA and D66 in a next cabinet, but not with both GroenLinks and PvdA. Those two parties hold each other still for a while, they only want to participate together.

Jesse Klaver said that the main discussion today was how parties could be tempted into negotiations. Although he didn’t want to explain that. “That’s up to the informant.” Doesn’t it take long at all? “It takes as long as it takes.”

Report

At the Binnenhof it is expected – or at least hoped – that informer Mariëtte Hamer will report next week, but in the meantime there has been no breakthrough about which parties will really form together.

D66 leader Sigrid Kaag said after her conversation with Hamer that she is counting on a new cabinet to be presented ‘before December’. She left a promise. She previously said she hoped that a new cabinet would be in place before the summer.

Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Join the conversation!

You can respond at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name will be posted. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and who put their name on it. If you still need to enter your name, you can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.

Watch all our videos about politics here: