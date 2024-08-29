Congressmen expect new rules to be sent for the transfer of amendments via PLN, but the government wants another model; deadline is Friday (30.Aug)

The government and Congress have reached terms to provide greater transparency and traceability to the amendments, as required by the STF (Supreme Federal Court) in the agreement signed between the Three Powers. The text was drafted after meetings held from Monday (August 26, 2024) to Wednesday (August 28).

Congressmen want to speed up the process and prefer assessment via PLN (National Congress Bill), but the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa (PT-BA), said that the best option would be a PLP (Complementary Bill).

Faced with the impasse, the joint session called this Thursday (29th August) by the President of Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), was postponed. THE The feeling is that nothing will be voted on this week, and congressmen hope that the government will ask the STF to extend the deadline, which runs until Friday (August 30).

The deputy Julio Arcoverde (PP-PI), president of the CMO, stated to Poder360 who is awaiting guidance from Arthur Lira (PP-AL). The Committee’s session on Wednesday (August 28) was suspended at the request of the Alagoan, as congressmen were finalizing the terms of the agreement with the government.

Arcoverde said that if the Executive sends a PLN, the session will be reopened this Thursday (29th August) for voting.

ARM WRESTLING

In the midst of this arm wrestling is the officialization of the support of the current president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), Elmar Birth (União Brasil-BA) to replace him in the position in 2025.

The endorsement announcement is expected by Congress to take place this Thursday (August 29), but the imbroglio over the amendments could postpone it.

On Wednesday night (August 28), Lira met with Lula at the Alvorada Palace. Two days earlier, the President of the Republic told party leaders that he would not veto any candidate for the presidency of the Chamber in 2025, which encouraged Elmar.