03/03/2025



Updated at 7:47 p.m.





He Barcelona This Monday has filed a formal complaint before the Euroleague For the arbitration of the Serbian Ilija Belosevic, the Ukrainian Borys Ryzhyk and the Montenegrino Milos Koljensic in the defeat of the last day against Real Madrid (96-91). The Barça entity considers that its team was repeatedly harmed by the criteria of the referees, who whistled 20 more free throws in favor of their rival (37 to 17).

The Barca team especially protests an action on the wing-powerful soap parker, with 88-86 on the score 33 seconds of the end. The Catalan club understands that the American player was the subject of a succession of offenses, although the members resolved the play with a jump between two that won the Pivot Madridista Walter Tavares.

Juan Carlos Navarro, the manager of the Barça Basketball Section, already addressed the arbitration trio personally to protest his decisions after the end of the game last Thursday at the Movistar Arena in Madrid, and now it is the Barca club that presents a formal protest against the Euroleague.