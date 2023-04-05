Leaving aside for a moment the double commitment with the Argentine national team, read the scores of Lautaro Martinez’s last five report cards in a row: 4.5-7-4.5-4-4.5. The only sufficiency is relative to the 0-0 draw between Porto and Inter in the Champions League, the average is a terrible partial 4.9 against the overall 6.225 which is also attenuated by the opacity of the last month. The Bull however, he is a player born to shine, he has done so since the beginning of the season and in particular in the first two months of 2023, until he got stuck.