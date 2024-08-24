Starting this week, migrants married to U.S. citizens who have illegal status in the country will be able to carry out a regularization process through the Parole in Place or Keeping Families Together program, which is carried out through form I-131F.

Through this initiative, people who are in the United States without authorization They will be able to obtain a residence permit without having to leave the country, as long as they meet a series of requirements.

The first thing to mention is that The process is carried out through the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS).for its acronym in English), and that Form I-131For Application for Temporary Stay in the Country for Certain Non-Citizen Spouses and Stepchildren of U.S. Citizens, can only be submitted online.

That is to say, Before you can apply, you must complete a registration process on the Uscis website. and then follow the instructions on the form, which will include paying a filing fee of US$580, in addition to attaching all necessary documentation.

And it is that This process is only available to migrants who are married to U.S. citizens. and meet the following eligibility criteria:

Being present in the United States without having been admitted or processed for a temporary residence permit, that is, the option applies to undocumented migrants.

Demonstrate that you have been continuously physically present in the United States since at least June 17, 2014.

Have a legally valid marriage with a U.S. citizen of at least 10 years, considering June 17, 2024 as the deadline.

Not having any type of criminal record that disqualifies you and could lead you to be considered a threat to public, national or border security.

Be willing to submit your biometrics and undergo the background check required by national security.

It is important to mention that The completion and submission of the corresponding form must be done individually.You must create your own account with Uscis and submit all the necessary documentation. The only case in which the process can be carried out by a third party is if the applicant is a minor, in which case the parent or legal guardian must carry out the process.

How to submit your Parole in Place application to Uscis online?

As already mentioned, filing Form I-131F, or Application for Permit to Stay in the Country for Certain Noncitizen Spouses and Stepchildren of U.S. Citizens, also known as Parole in Place can only be done online and for this you must follow the following steps to create an account on Uscis.