The national government again pointed this Wednesday against the Supreme Court of Justice after the ruling that guaranteed the autonomy of the City of Buenos Aires to decide to keep schools open, despite Alberto Fernández’s DNU that suspended face-to-face classes, within the framework of the coronavirus restrictions.

It was the Vice Minister of Justice, Martín Mena, who added his voice to the attack on the courtiers, to whom he suggested that they compete electorally.

“Form a party and win the elections. This is how it is governed, but not from a judicial office, and less when the life and health of Argentines are at risk, “said the official.

The official targeted the judges but also former president Mauricio Macri, whom he attributed with having used the judiciary to “increase his power base” and win the 2015 elections.

The Vice Minister of Justice, Martín Mena, leaves the courts of Comodoro Py.Photo: Pedro Fernández.

“These guys (referring to the judges) they are very fatSomeone, who has a first and last name and who was the government of Mauricio Macri, invited them to play a power game from which it seems that they still could not return to their functions. They were invited because there was an irresponsible Executive that used the Judiciary to increase its power base and endowed them with an excess of power that it seems that today they do not want to relegate, “Mena launched in statements to The Uncover Radio.

Mena pointed in harsh terms against the highest court and also against Macri when asked about the defense made by Vice President Cristina Kirchner, who was the first from the Government to go to the crossroads of the Court for the ruling.

“The words of the vice president go in that sense, they have to understand that each one must fulfill the functions that are regulated“insisted the official, who shortly after was emphatic in pointing out the” need to continue advancing in a profound judicial reform. “

By insisting on criticizing the ruling, Mena argued that the Court invaded “spheres of the Executive Branch to get into rulings that are really quite inexplicable and on issues that are political.”

He redoubled the bet by pointing out that “the Corre seems to be forced to decide political questions by way of judicial decisions.”

In tune with the statements of President Alberto Fernández, who during an act in Ezeiza minutes after the ruling was known, told the judges to “pass the sentences they want” and spoke of the “decrepitude of the Law converted into sentences”, Mena launched a warning to the magistrates.

“We are going to continue exercising with all the powers that are proper to the Executive and we are not going to stop because the head of the Judiciary wants to get into a political dispute. We are clear about the objective that is to take care of Argentines and those who try to do the opposite will be responsible for the results generated by the measures they take, “he remarked.

