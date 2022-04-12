Forlì, a 70-year-old man attacks a friend with a hammer and tries to set her on fire

A man has assaulted a womanher friend, and then attempted suicide, happened to Bertinoroin the province of Forlì-Cesena, when the victim arrived at the man’s house after receiving a phone call from him. The 70-year-old, in fact, had called her saying he was sick and that he needed to be accompanied to the hospital.

According to what was reconstructed by the carabinieri from the Meldola station, the woman, his age, immediately noticed that the man was in an altered psychophysical state. Soon after, she physically assaulted her and started taking her to hammered on the skull, causing numerous lesionsi, one of which nearly smashed her skull. The 70-year-old then tried to set her on fire, throwing alcohol on her but the woman managed to escape and ask for help in a nearby house.

Bertinoro, the man tries to take his own life and set his home on fire

The man then tried to to start a fire inside his house and tried to take his own life, inflicting a stab in the abdomen. Carabinieri, 118 and Fire Brigade intervened before it was too late. The man is at the Bufalini Hospital in Cesena where he is in intensive care, while the woman – who is not in danger of life – at the “Morgagni-Pierantoni” hospital in Forlì. The investigations of the agents continue to understand the relationship between the two and thus know the motive for this violence.

Read also:

“The shadow of Frexit on the rise of Le Pen: for the EU 25 billion a year stuck

French elections: over 50% against Macron. Le Pen points the votes to Mélenchon

France, Pasquino: “Will Macron win back. Anti-political boom? It’s good for Fratoianni”

France, “Berlusconi would vote for Macron in the ballot”. And you? Have your say

Fassina (Leu): “Extra profits only scratched. This is where we need to draw”

Bianca Berlinguer gives space to Orsini: stabbed at the lesson by her father Enrico

Ukraine, Mulè (Defense): “Borrell? You can’t fight indefinitely”

Ukraine is preparing to become the Lebanon of the new millennium

France, street protests in Rennes after the outcome of the vote. VIDEO

Banca Generali, total net inflows in March of € 480 million

Unipol Gruppo, with UnipolMove enters the electronic toll market

Enit, presented a new corporate image. Brand identity renewed