The carabinieri of Bologna’s cultural heritage protection unit work in flooded areas to save works of art that have ended up underwater. As in the library of the Episcopal Seminary of Forlì, where the archives hold 1,300 important editions of the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries and 27 incunabula, unique works finished in some places under 2.3 meters of water. There are 230 volunteers ready to help bring the volumes back to light. Then the books will be frozen to prevent them from rotting by Frati&Livi of Bologna and also in the freezers of Orogel, the frozen food giant of Cesena. The carabinieri also work in the municipal archive, where plaster casts from the 19th century and the documents of the municipality rest. All flooded



