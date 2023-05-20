A woman has decided to tell on social networks the drama she is experiencing due to the flood, which has been devastating Emilia-Romagna for days. In a video posted on Facebook and immediately went viral, Mirella Berardinelli testifies through her tears of her pain for having lost everything about her, starting with her own home.

“My house was over there, I had a small apartment on the ground floor, which is no longer there, it is submerged by meters and meters of water, this is a tragedy for me. My apartment was down there, under the terrace, now there’s nothing left. We will never get out of this tragedy, how can you be homeless? We also had two canaries and a cat, they died.” The video was shared on social media by thousands of people.