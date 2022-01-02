When he arrived at the hospital, his condition already appeared critical. A 38-year-old from Forlì, No vax, was struck down by Covid on January 1, 2022. According to the first reconstructions reported by Il Resto del Carlino, the young man would have tried DIY treatments at home against Covid. Then, with the worsening of the situation, he went to the hospital in already serious conditions and died on the morning of the first of the year. The Ausl confirmed the lack of vaccination.

The man allegedly contracted the virus in November, but decided not to go immediately to health facilities, but to try to cure himself with home therapies. In December, due to the deterioration of his health, the 38-year-old presented himself at the hospital in Forlì. His clinical picture, while not presenting, as it appears, particular previous pathologies, immediately appeared very compromised by pulmonary complications. The health personnel tried every possible therapy but the man’s condition worsened. A few days ago, his emergency transfer to the intensive care unit of the Bufalini hospital in Cesena was ordered, where, despite the medical attention, the man died.

