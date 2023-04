Two dead following the crash of a motorized hang glider in Emilia-Romagna. The tragedy occurred between Filetto and Villafranca, in the province of Forlì-Cesena, around 7pm this evening, when the aircraft, which left the Villafranca airfield, crashed.

The victims are the 60-year-old flight instructor and the 32-year-old student. The 118 health workers, the carabinieri and the firefighters intervened on the spot.