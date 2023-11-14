Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Giorgio Forlani, CEO of the Italian club AC Milan, confirmed that choosing Dubai to establish the club’s first headquarters in the region came from the belief that the UAE is the ideal location for growth for the future, as it provides a strategic location for establishing new partnerships and enhancing communication with the fan base and others.

Speaking to the media during his stay in Dubai, Forlani said that there is no limit to Milan’s ambitions in opening this office here, and he said: “We will have many events during the coming period, whether with partners, or establishing training camps and taking advantage of the available opportunity that is available in the Emirates in a way.” Very special, and we have previously been here in many other events in which we achieved success, in addition to the special relationship that turned into a strong friendship with the Emirates over the years.”

The executive director confirmed that the real and complete team evaluation will take place at the end of the season, and he said: “We do not evaluate piecemeal. Currently, 25% of the season has ended, and we still have many matches ahead of us, and we have previously made a good start, and perhaps the last victory over Paris Saint-Germain in… The Champions League was very important for one of the best and richest clubs in Europe at the moment.”

In response to rumors of the coach’s possible stay, Forlani said: “Coach Stefano Pioli is definitely continuing with the team. This is all I have to say about the matter.”

Forlani admitted that the busy season was the reason behind not arranging a winter camp for the team in Dubai this time, but Milan seeks to attend Dubai at any available opportunity, and added: “If we have the opportunity, we will be here. The current season so far does not allow us to do that, and in light of We participate in many competitions, but coming to the Emirates will always remain an option.”

Forlani expressed his appreciation for the great popularity enjoyed by the team in the Emirates and in the Arab world, and said, “We realize that the fan base needs to communicate with them more, and that is why we opened this headquarters here, and there will be more activities to communicate with them in the next stage, similar to what we established previously.”