Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Diego Forlan, one of the legends of Uruguayan football, who starred with Atletico Madrid from 2004 to 2007: Barcelona’s first season in the absence of fellow striker Luis Suarez reminds him of the difficulties Real Madrid faced, after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.

He added, in a long interview to Agence France-Presse, that the global Goal website quoted excerpts from him, that Barça’s decision to dispense with his compatriot Suarez was a big mistake, and it had nothing to do with his physical or technical fitness on the field. And he said: I sent a letter to Suarez in which I told him: Listen to me, you are not the first to happen to this, and you will not be the last, be yourself, you have nothing to prove to others, so continue what you were doing in Barcelona with your new club Atletico Madrid, which is what really happened Suarez became the first net star in the “Atlété”.

He added: When you are punished for something you did not do, and when you are in the best «form» and you are playing well, your goal will certainly be to prove to everyone that you can still play at the highest professional level, by the way, Suarez continues to shine in the «La Liga» with «Athlete» He competes strongly for the top scorer title, “16 goals”, and is surpassed only by his old friend Lionel Messi, “19 goals.”

Forlan enumerated the similarities between the departure of Suarez from “Barca” and the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid, and said: There is a great similarity between the royal loss of the star of his attack and his first goal, before the 2018-2019 season, in which the “Merengue” did not win any championship, except for The Club World Cup, and 3 coaching managers at the time during the second season of Cristiano’s departure to Juventus.

He added: Yes, Barcelona misses Suarez, just as Real Madrid was affected by the departure of the “Don”, who deprived the “Royal” of at least 50 goals. He used to score them every season, and so far no other player has succeeded in compensating for his absence.

Forlan concluded that, after the departure of Ronaldo, things were not easy at Real Madrid, as is the case for Barcelona, ​​after the departure of Suarez.

When he talked about the Argentine star Lionel Messi, Forlan said: Barcelona can “live” without Messi, and the “Catalan” club has to deal on the basis that this star will leave someday, whether by retirement or playing for another club, and I know that Messi is one of the best. Players in the history of football, but a player will come after him, possibly Mbappe or Haaland. It is true that “Al-Barghout” won many tournaments and records with “Barca” for years, but Barcelona was present before him, as there were Cruyff, Ronaldinho and others, and the “Catalan” continues. »To live after him.

Regarding the confrontation expected tomorrow (Sunday) between the two poles of the Spanish capital, Madrid, Real and “Atlété,” Forlan said: The “Derby” match is important, as are the “Derby” matches in all other leagues, and its importance stems from the strength of competition and the desire of each team in Win.

He added: It is a match worth watching, especially in light of the presence of millions of followers all over the world, for Spanish football and La Liga in particular.

Forlan admits that most of the “derby” matches he fought against Real were ending in their power and excitement with a tie between the two teams, whether it was in the “Santiago” Bernabeu or in the “Athlete” stadium.