Shakin the traditional value tournament chess olympiads received a rather special decision on sunday when russia and india were both declared the winners. It’s the first shared title in history, and it came in a very special way.

The competition has been held since 1927, and since 1950 the tournament has been held every two years. Due to the coronavirus, this year’s tournament was held online, which eventually caused historic twists and turns.

Russian and India’s first final round ended with a tie of 3–3. Russia led the first-time India in the finals in the second round with a score of 2.5-1.5, with the last two matches pending.

Indian players Nihal Sarin and Divya Deshmukh however, faced a surprising problem. Both were disconnected due to server problems. Thus, neither was able to make their moves in time, and India lost the matches.

However, the team objected, and after careful consideration, the umbrella organization Fide decided to share the title.

“The Appeals Committee has examined the evidence and the exceptional circumstances. The unanimous decision in the absence of I Fide presided decided to award the gold medal to both countries “, President of the World šakkiliiton Arkadi Dvorkovich stated the British newspaper Guardian by.

Russian players did not take the decision particularly well.

“Let’s make one thing clear. India did not win the Olympics, but Fide named them the second winner. I think there is a big difference between winning gold or being named the winner without winning a single match in the finals, ”said the former women’s world champion and Russia’s representative in the tournament. Alexandra Kosteniuk stated.

His teammates Jan Nepomnyashi was also disappointed with the result.

“The wise decision to please the Indian chess community while at the same time forgetting other fans and players. Selective nobility, ”he commented.

The tournament featured 164 countries. Finland did not participate.