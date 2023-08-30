Home page World

From: Alina Schroeder

Split

In a restaurant in Austria, a fork and portions of fries were charged extra. A guest’s collar bursts. © Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

More and more restaurants charge a fee for crockery and cutlery. Guests are outraged and feel ripped off.

Linz – In most cases, the sum for food and drinks can be roughly estimated after a visit to a restaurant – provided that the Prices are not disguised, as a family vacationing in Greece must have found out. But more and more restaurants are now also charging a fee for crockery and cutlery. This does not go down well with the guests, they feel ripped off.

Additional costs in the restaurant for an extra fork – guest feels “ripped off” in Austria

that one mother had to pay extra for an empty plate while on vacation in Italy with her daughter, already caused a storm of indignation. However, additional costs of this kind do not seem to be an isolated case: in a restaurant in Linz, Upper Austria, extra cutlery was even charged, as a guest opposite Krone.at reported. According to the report, he shared a dessert with his companion and therefore asked for another fork. Should he get it, but not for free.

A look at the bill reveals: the restaurant wanted one euro for it. Krone.at there is a corresponding photo. An absurdity for the Linz guest. “I feel ripped off,” he said. After all, the staff didn’t even warn him about the fee beforehand.

Crockery and cutlery charged extra? Why do restaurants do this?

In fact, these were not the only additional costs. In addition to the fork, fries were also charged extra. On the receipt, these are listed under the dishes “Wiener Turkey” with 90 cents. The reason: “That was because we wanted fries instead of potatoes. Nobody told me that it would cost extra, but I would have overlooked that,” said the man from Linz.

It is legitimate for additional cutlery, crockery or other side dishes to be charged extra when visiting a restaurant – provided the guests are informed beforehand, said business spokesman Thomas Mayr-Stockinger of the Austrian daily newspaper. From the point of view of the restaurants, this is a measure to ensure that visitors do not indiscriminately make changes to orders. In Italy, tourists should be extra careful in restaurants – especially at the word “coperto” on the invoice. (asc)