Although there are programs for the Mexican countryside, it seems that Sinaloa was not part of this beautiful nation, where neither the governor, Rubén Rocha Moya, nor the secretary of agriculture in the entity, Jaime Montes Salas, have been able to defend the Sinaloa countryside. of the rhetorical presidential speech.

A total area of ​​784 thousand 447 hectares is intended to be planted in the autumn-winter agricultural cycle in Sinaloa between corn, beans, wheat, chickpeas, safflower, vegetables and perennial crops, compromising the economy of small and large farmers in the State, where they still do not have certainty of agricultural support.

The granary of Mexico is abandoned by the government of 4Ta, the advisers of the tenant of the national palace in agricultural matters; They consider that food sovereignty is achieved with gifts among the peasants who, out of necessity, receive the promised “well-being”, leaving to chance the great production of grains that supplies the Mexican markets and allows economic growth through exports. For all this now the coin is in the air.

The governor’s rehearsed speech, as repeated “from memory”, highlights that this year there will be more than 500,000 hectares planted with white corn and yes, that is how it is written in the programming, with which the 456,000 hectares planted this season will be exceeded passed, but in the same message Rubén Rocha forgets to mention; that the production of beans, chickpeas, wheat, vegetables, safflower and perennials will be reduced, while yellow corn remains in the same planted area in 2021. What is hidden?

The cost of fertilizers tripled, machinery and labor also increased in value, while federal programs to support the countryside are limited to the “favorite” states of those in power.

The governor forgets that Sinaloa is the main producer of grains and saying grains does not refer only to white corn. He forgets that his job is to manage that the support programs for the countryside are really distributed among the agricultural producers and with that it is said that the Sinaloa countryside. He forgets that in his state fertilizers and inputs with fair prices are also needed; but the saddest thing of all is that he forgets that Sinaloa is the granary of Mexico and continues to be the largest producer of grains, it continues to be the pride of our country for being the main contribution to food sovereignty that each six-year term seeks.

Rubén Rocha repeats and repeats that the previous PRI governments did everything wrong; He forgets that he was coordinator of advisers, didn’t he advise them well? And if they failed so much because he has PRI members in a large part of his cabinet, he forgets that as governor today he is the one who must govern for everyone and give results, he forgets that more than being a lackey of López, he must respond to the the Sinaloenses… Well, from this space we remind the Governor; the countryside of Sinaloa and granary of Mexico demands solutions now.