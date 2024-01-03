Although many think that the first participation of sony In the video game industry it was the failed Nintendo PlayStation, this company was actually behind the publication of three titles for the NES. Of these, only one reached the hands of the public, we refer to Super Dodge Ball. Although many came to think that the others had been lost forever, A copy of Super Sushi Pinballwhich has already been preserved.

Recently, The Video Game History Foundation revealed that a copy of Super Sushi Pinball came into his hands. This means that not only a physical copy of this title will be preserved, but a digital version has been sharedwhich is available to all those who want to know a little more about the history of this medium.

Now, the question is: how did Super Sushi Pinball end up in the hands of this organization? Well, Frank Cifaldi, creator of The Video Game History Foundation, had the opportunity to meet the former editor of Electronic Gaming Monthly, who, prior to joining this publication, worked as a video game critic at a newspaper. During this work, multiple companies sent him games on prototype cartridges. Some of these games never made it into production. In this way, Cifaldi found a gold mine, and one of the titles found here was Super Sushi Pinball. The lesson is to never throw away everything we get our hands on.

During 1989, Sony entered the video game industry under the name CSG Imagesoft, companies that would later become known as Sony Imagesoft. The goal of this company was to launch three games for NES in North America, all of which were originally produced in Japan. As we already mentioned, only Super Dodge Ball reached the hands of the general public.

The second of these was Super Rescuea location of the game flying Famicom Hero. This title was first shown at the Winter 1989 CES before moving on to Nexoft, who announced it as Blazebusters in 1991, but it was ultimately never published in North America.

For its part, it has been mentioned that Super Sushi Pinballwhich does not feature sushi in its Japanese version, was canceled at the time, since Nintendo rejected the game, but this seems unlikely, especially since it appears to have passed the company's screening process. Along with this, Sony announced it more than once in the late 80s and early 90s.

Whatever the reason why the title did not reach the market at the time, today it is already preserved, and it is a quite interesting piece of history that lets us see the first steps that Sony took in this industry. Now, we just have to wait and see if someone eventually has a copy of Super Rescue.

Editor's Note:

Without a doubt, a great moment for the preservation of video games. The Video History Foundation has done a fantastic job of finding classic games, and ensuring that their history is not forgotten. It's hard work, but it's something that's needed in this industry.

Via: The Video Game History Foundation