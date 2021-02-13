After almost a year from the first confinement and accepting with resignation each closure of the hotel industry decreed by the regional authorities, I wonder which businessman in this sector can bring home the essentials for sustenance. We are talking about small businesses – most of them family businesses – that with their daily work make each municipality take on a social life.

And the suppliers and distributors? What will become of us? Our sole source of income is our sales to bars, restaurants and hotels. We have to continue paying taxes for everything when they prohibit one of the fundamental rights in a society, which is to work to survive. We are forgotten. They don’t name us. We do not exist.

I have already gone through the nightmare of the coronavirus and the doctors warn me that my recovery will be long. I must now focus on my health. That’s clear. But when I get out of here, will financial health finish me off?