More Costa Tropical-Salobreña has denounced what they consider to be the abandonment of the Zona Verde Norte del Plan Parcial Playa.

Despite, they say, Mayor Rufino having “inaugurated with great fanfare,” the road & path infrastructure in that area two years ago, it has fallen into disrepair with weeds growing on pavements etc.

Party Spokesperson, Juan Collado, said that it cost over half a million euros and was supposed to take eight months but instead it had ended up in “empty words.”

Mr. Collado wonders why one should start a project and not finish it off especially if one has the funding to do so. He pointed out that the area was to have a bicycle lane, tree-lined pavements, all kinds of bushes and shrubs, as well as urban furniture for this area.

He asked what the point was of creating new, green areas if one is not going to maintain them, putting the present state of the area down to laxity. For all of the above reasons, he demands that the Town Hall sorts it out.

Editorial comment: where has Mr. Collado been these last two years? Did he not notice that there has been a pandemic that the world has not seen since the Spanish Flu in 1919? It is quite obvious that the Town Hall has had other needs on which to spend funding since March 2020, surely?

(News: Salobreña, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)