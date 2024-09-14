Among legal entities, the largest amount is R$30.4 million; another 931,874 Brazilians have more than R$1,000.01 available for withdrawal

Data from Central Bank show Brazilians forgot R$8.56 billion in financial institutions until July. Among individuals, the largest amount is R$11.2 million. Among legal entities, the largest amount available for withdrawal is R$30.4 million. The money is available for consultation at SRV (Receivables System).

According to the BC, 931,874 people have more than R$ 1,000 forgotten in financial institutions. Another 5,163,716 have between R$100 and R$1,000 available for withdrawal. The largest portion of beneficiaries (32,919,730) have up to R$10 reais.

The monetary institution claims to have already returned R$7.66 million by July.

To check possible forgotten values, access the website from the Central Bank. Then, click on “Consult amounts to be received” and fill in the data.

Read more:

Money can go to the Treasury

The Chamber of Deputies concludes voting on the PL (bill) on Thursday (12.Sep) 1,847 of 2024, which maintains the payroll tax exemption for 17 sectors of the economy and municipalities with up to 156.2 thousand inhabitants in 2024. Next year, a gradual re-taxation begins.

The text allows the federal government to appropriate at least R$8 billion (out of the R$8.56 billion) in resources forgotten by Brazilians in bank accounts to compensate for the payroll tax relief in 2024. The proposal to use these resources was made by the Senate.