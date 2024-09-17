From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/17/2024 – 6:00

The latest report from the Central Bank on the System of Receivables (SVR) shows that there are more than R$8.5 billion to be redeemed. Of this amount, R$6.5 billion are from individuals and R$1.9 billion from legal entities. The SVR has also already returned more than R$7.6 billion.

Of the total available, more than R$2.5 billion are from deceased Brazilians. “There are R$2,523,369,595.70 in amounts receivable from 4,592,844 deceased people in the SVR,” the Central Bank informed the website This Is Money. But this does not prevent the money from being recovered, and the heirs can carry out the redemption process.

How to withdraw money from SVR

First, to know if there is money to be received and how much, simply enter the Central Bank website intended for the system. You will need to enter the deceased person’s CPF. It is worth mentioning that this is the only website for consulting and redeeming amounts.

So, do the following path:

Click on “Check if you have any amounts to receive”

Enter the data and click on “Consult”.

Once the query shows that there are amounts to be received, simply go to “Access the SVR”. There may be a virtual waiting list.

From there, you will be directed to the Gov.br login page.

– To access the user’s (individual) or deceased person’s values, the gov.br account must be silver or gold level;

– To access legal entity values, the gov.br account must have a CNPJ linked to it (any type of link, except employee).

When you access the system, you will have 30 minutes to operate before your login expires. Please follow the steps below:

Access the “My Amounts Receivable” option

Read and accept the Terms of Acknowledgement

Check the amount to be received, the name and contact details of the institution that will return the amount, and the origin (type) of the amount on the screen. In some cases, other information will also appear.

Click on “Request here” and select a Pix key, in which case the institution will return the amount within 12 business days. According to the Central Bank, the refund can be made via TED or DOC.

It is recommended to save the protocol number.

Appropriation of forgotten values

Last week, the Chamber of Deputies voted on a bill that establishes a transition to the end of the payroll tax relief, with compensatory measures for the benefit. Among them would be the collection, by the National Treasury, of forgotten resources in financial institutions, which will be counted as primary government revenue.

The government later clarified that there will be no “confiscation” of forgotten values. What will be done is the “incorporation of these amounts by the National Treasury after 30 days of the publication of the law”, but this “does not mean that citizens will lose the right to this money”. In other words, anyone who has the amount to receive can redeem it normally whenever they wish.